Between Sky and Earth: Navigating in the Will of the Divine

There are moments in life when we realise that we are no longer walking the well-worn paths set by generations before us. Instead, we begin to chart our own way. This moment of awakening feels like freedom, yet it is not absolute freedom. It is a freedom tempered by unseen forces.

For me, this realisation comes most vividly through the image of a hot air balloon. In my early years, the balloon was tethered firmly to the ground, held fast by ropes of attachment, be it parents, siblings, cousins, friends, obligations and tradition. Back then, family networks stretched across cities, countries and continents, a vast web of kinship that offered belonging and security. Those bonds still exist, but, as time moves forward, they are far looser now.

As adulthood unfolded, more ropes were added: the weight of work commitments, family responsibilities, community duties and friendships that demanded time and presence. At times, these anchors felt heavy, but they also gave direction, grounding me in a life of meaning and connection.

Yet with time, some of those ropes have loosened. And with a deep breath and a quiet Ardaas, others I have chosen to release. The familiar ground I once stood upon has grown distant, and I now find myself suspended between sky and earth. There is freedom here, but also vulnerability. For I am not entirely in control; the winds carry me where they will.

From this higher vantage point, the view is breathtaking. I see the storms I have survived, the steep ascents of struggle and the wide fields of hard-won achievements that lie far below. The winds have carried me to unexpected places: sometimes into valleys of hardship, sometimes into landscapes of joy. What I once dismissed as coincidence or chance, I now recognise as hukam, the divine will guiding me, even when I could not see the pattern.

Through it all, Gurbani has been my compass. In times of uncertainty, Guru Nanak Sahib’s words resound in my heart:

ਹੁਕਮਿ ਰਜਾਈ ਚਲਣਾ ਨਾਨਕ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਨਾਲਿ

Walk in the will of the Divine, for it is written with you.

The balloon may drift, but I am never truly without direction. The Guru’s wisdom is my navigation system, the steady flame that keeps me aloft. It is the light that pierces the storm, reminding me that this journey is not mine alone to chart.

There is also deep joy in this stage of the flight. Looking down, I see my children and grandchildren walking their own paths, weathering their own storms, and growing into their own strength. I take pride in knowing that my journey, my struggles, triumphs, and quiet endurance, have helped lift them higher. For me to experience their love, laughter, resilience and courage is a blessing beyond measure. Their spirit rises like warm air beneath my balloon, keeping me buoyant.

And yet, I am aware of the landing that must one day come. I cannot predict where it will be; a gentle meadow of rest, a fertile field of new beginnings, or perhaps an unfamiliar land where I must build new connections. I have learnt that landings cannot be rushed. The moment must be right; the winds must be still. To force a landing too soon is to risk harm. Life, like ballooning, requires patience and surrender to the forces of nature and the rhythm of creation, or if you like, to the Will of Waheguru.

So, as I seek out possible landing spots, I keep my gaze on the horizon, my heart attuned to the Guru’s wisdom, and my spirit open to the unexpected. The journey itself is my prayer, the view is my gratitude, and the landing, whenever it comes, will be my humble offering back to the One who first lifted me into the skies.

For now, I am content to float a little longer, between sky and earth, knowing that destiny is not just the place where one lands, but the very journey itself. In the vastness of creation, my life may be but a passing breeze, here today and gone tomorrow. Yet while I breathe and remain aware, life is everything, a sacred gift, an opportunity to realise my higher purpose.

As Guru Arjan Sahib Ji revealed,

ਭਈ ਪਰਾਪਤਿ ਮਾਨੁਖ ਦੇਹੁਰੀਆ ॥ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਮਿਲਣ ਕੀ ਇਹ ਤੇਰੀ ਬਰੀਆ ॥

“You have obtained this human body. This is your chance to realise your true purpose to unite with Gobind, the universal Divine power.”

And so, I drift. Guided by the winds, steadied by the Guru’s flame, I surrender to the sweetness of whatever is written for me. In these moments, I am reminded of the words of Guru Arjan Sahib:

ਤੇਰਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਮੀਠਾ ਲਾਗੈ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮੁ ਪਦਾਰਥੁ ਨਾਨਕੁ ਮਾਂਗੈ

“Whatever the Divine does is sweet to me; Nanak asks only for the gift of the Name.”

Manjit Kaur, a UK-based therapist and counsellor, is a presenter at the 1 Show Live at Panjab Broadcasting Channel, UK. She can be contacted via email at manjitkaur1show@gmail.com

