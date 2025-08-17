Aussie Sikh boxer wins Junior Queen of the Ring title

Aussie Sikh boxer Ishmeet Kaur Sandhu wins Junior Queen of the Ring title – Photo: Ishmeet/SBS Punjabi

By Asia Samachar | Australia |

Sixteen-year-old Ishmeet Kaur Sandhu, who won Junior Queen of the Ring title in a recent competition in New South Wales, has set her eyes on the national prize nect.

Ishmeet won her title in the under-52kg flyweight category at the Hawkesbury event drew more than 300 athletes from across the country.

“I tried netball, dancing and swimming before, but didn’t enjoy any of them. But once I tried boxing, I really liked it,” Ishmeet told SBS Punjabi. Click here for the full story.

Her journey has not been without challenges. In the beginning, I was afraid of boxing and getting injured. But slowly, I built my confidence – and now I’m here. Before this win, Ishmeet competed in the Golden Gloves tournament in Brisbane, where she did not achieve the result she had hoped for, according to the report.

RELATED STORY:

Jordan Gill: ‘Return to boxing took me out of a downward spiral’ – The Guardian (Asia Samachar, 20 April 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here