Sardarni Pervi Kaur (1962 – 2025) Ipoh

Pervi Kaur d/o Late B Naranjan Singh
Ipoh
12.1.1962 – 18.8.2025
Husband: Late SM Tara Singh S/o Late Gian Singh
Children:
Khuswindera Singh
Parwinder Kaur
FINAL RITES
Tuesday, 19 August 2025
10.00am onwards: Wake ceremony at the residence at 45, Laluan Falim 8, Taman Falim Indah, 30200, Ipoh
2.15pm Cortege leaves the residence
2.30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Sikh Crematorium
Contact:
Khuswindera Singh (Kesh) 017 – 529 0768 (Son)
| Entry: 18 Aug 2025 | Source: Family
