Sardarni Pervi Kaur (1962 – 2025) Ipoh

Pervi Kaur d/o Late B Naranjan Singh

Ipoh

12.1.1962 – 18.8.2025

Husband: Late SM Tara Singh S/o Late Gian Singh

Children:

Khuswindera Singh

Parwinder Kaur

FINAL RITES

Tuesday, 19 August 2025

10.00am onwards: Wake ceremony at the residence at 45, Laluan Falim 8, Taman Falim Indah, 30200, Ipoh

2.15pm Cortege leaves the residence

2.30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Sikh Crematorium

Contact:

Khuswindera Singh (Kesh) 017 – 529 0768 (Son)

| Entry: 18 Aug 2025 | Source: Family

