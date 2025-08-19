Ashvir Singh Johal appointed new Morecambe FC days after Panjab Warriors won approval for a club takeover

Morecambe FC has appointed the first Sikh manager in British football history days after the national league club was saved from financial turmoil by Panjab Warriors.

Ashvir Singh Johal, who arrives at the club having never managed a first-team side before, joins from Notts Couty where he worked as a B Team head coach.

The new Shrimps boss is now also the youngest manager in the top five tiers of English football, landing the job at just 30 years of age.

“Morecambe Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Ashvir Singh Johal as the Club’s new First Team Manager.

“He arrives at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium with an excellent reputation as a forward-thinking coach and leader, bringing with him a wealth of experience in player development, tactical innovation, and building high-performance cultures,” the club said in a statement shared at its website.

Ashvir spent 10 years at Leicester City, coaching players in the academy setup from U7s all the way through to U18s, during that time Leicester City went through their most successful period as a football club. His first experience at first team coaching came when he joined Wigan Athletic in 2022 as first-team coach in the Championship.

In June 2025, at 30 years old, he completed his UEFA Pro Licence with the FA, the highest qualification in management and football coaching.

Panjab Warriors communication head Gurpreet Singh and CEO Ropinder Singh being interviewed by the BBC Sport

A day earlier, the club confirmed its acquisition by Panjab Warriors with the formal approval from the National League, resulting in the lifting of its suspension. Its embargo will also be lifted once all outstanding football related debt are paid.

“We can confirm that we have received funds from our new owners Panjab Warriors this morning to pay all outstanding Wages, HMRC liabilities and all other Football Creditors which will all be paid by Wednesday 20th August 2025 and will be in the Bank Accounts of all individuals by the end of Wednesday.

“This marks the end of Jason Whittingham’s tenure as owner, who took control of the club through Bond Group Investments in May 2018. All at the club, would like to thank Jason and wish him the very best for the future,” the club said.

