First Mithi Yaad: Pritam Singh Janggir Singh (1944 – 2024)

Late Sdr Pritam Singh

1.4.1944 – 8.10.2024

Parents:
Late Giani Janggir Singh
Late Sdrni Bacchan Kaur
Village: Bhai Ka Bhagta, District Bathinda
of Kampar/ Petaling Jaya.

Parents
Late Sdr Gopal Singh
Late Sdrni Kartar Kaur
of Rasa

Wife: Sdrni Serender Kaur (Tolay)

Son: Gurmeet Singh (Junior)

IN EVER LOVING MEMORY
Jordmela & Sahej Paath Da Bhog
Sunday, 7th September 2025
10.00 am – 12.30 noon
Darbar Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji (Address: Lorong 51A/227B, Petaling Jaya, Malaysia)

Please treat this as our personal invitation

