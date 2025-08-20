First Mithi Yaad: Pritam Singh Janggir Singh (1944 – 2024)

First Mithi Yaad
Late Sdr Pritam Singh
1.4.1944 – 8.10.2024
Parents:
Late Giani Janggir Singh
Late Sdrni Bacchan Kaur
Village: Bhai Ka Bhagta, District Bathinda
of Kampar/ Petaling Jaya.
Parents
Late Sdr Gopal Singh
Late Sdrni Kartar Kaur
of Rasa
Wife: Sdrni Serender Kaur (Tolay)
Son: Gurmeet Singh (Junior)
Jordmela & Sahej Paath Da Bhog
Sunday, 7th September 2025
10.00 am – 12.30 noon
Darbar Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji (Address: Lorong 51A/227B, Petaling Jaya, Malaysia)
PLEASE TREAT THIS AS OUR PERSONAL INVITATION
