First Mithi Yaad: Pritam Singh Janggir Singh (1944 – 2024)

First Mithi Yaad

Late Sdr Pritam Singh

1.4.1944 – 8.10.2024

Parents:

Late Giani Janggir Singh

Late Sdrni Bacchan Kaur

Village: Bhai Ka Bhagta, District Bathinda

of Kampar/ Petaling Jaya.

Parents

Late Sdr Gopal Singh

Late Sdrni Kartar Kaur

of Rasa

Wife: Sdrni Serender Kaur (Tolay)

Son: Gurmeet Singh (Junior)

IN EVER LOVING MEMORY

Jordmela & Sahej Paath Da Bhog

Sunday, 7th September 2025

10.00 am – 12.30 noon

Darbar Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji (Address: Lorong 51A/227B, Petaling Jaya, Malaysia)

Please treat this as our personal invitation

