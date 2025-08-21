Harcharan Kaur @ Amar Kaur (1933 – 2025), Ipoh

Harcharan Kaur @ Amar Kaur

3rd June 1933- 21st August 2025

Our beloved Manji was the heart of our family-known for her kindness, wisdom, and unwavering love. She leaves behind children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and countless cherished memories.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered with love.

Rest in peace, dearest Manji.

FUNERAL DETAILS

22 August 2025, Wednesday

9.30 am-12.30pm: Wake at 6, Jalan Perak, Canning Garden, Ipoh

12.30pm: Cortege Leaves residence

1:00pm: Saskar at Wada Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Sikh Crematorium

Husband: Late Kala Singh

Children/Spouses:

Late Darshan Singh / Late Jaswant Kaur

Jaspal Singh / Fatima Anita

Manjeet Singh / Sarjit Kaur

Sukhwant Singh / Jasbee Kaur

Tarlochen Singh / Joginder Kaur

Roop Kaur / Late Baldev Singh

Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Contact

Trish 010 370 7570

Pavin 016 263 4657

Simren 012 234 3441

Balraj 012 941 9994

With Love From Kala Singh and Channo Ohana

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR GRANDMOTHER

Our beloved grandmother, Madam Harcharan Kaur @ Amar Kaur, passed away peacefully on the 21st of August 2025, leaving behind a lifetime of love, laughter, and lessons that will forever remain in our hearts.

She was more than a grandmother to us—she was the thread that bound us together. She was our storyteller, our guide, our comfort in difficult times, and our greatest cheerleader. Her kitchen was always filled with the aroma of delicious food, and her home radiated warmth, laughter, and open arms. She taught us the importance of family, of kindness, and of finding joy in the simplest things.

To us, she was Manji. She had a way of making each and every one of us feel special—through her words of encouragement, the thoughtful gifts she showered us with, and the heartfelt Ardas she offered whenever we achieved something. She touched our lives in countless ways and helped shape us into who we are today.

Though our hearts are heavy with grief, we choose to celebrate the beautiful life she lived—a life defined by resilience, generosity, and unconditional love. She leaves behind children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a legacy of memories that will carry her spirit forward for generations.

We will miss her stories, her laughter, and her presence, but we know she will continue to live on in each of us.

Rest in peace, dearest Manji. You will always be with us. We love you.

| Entry: 21 Aug 2025 | Source: Family

