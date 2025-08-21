Maharaja Ranjit Singh And Return of The Koh-I-Noor Diamond – SikhLens

By SikhLens | Malaysia |

Prepare to be captivated by a historic tale like never before. The animated masterpiece,Maharaja Ranjit Singh And Return of The Koh-i-Noor Diamond, from SikhLens, brings to life the extraordinary journey of the Lion of Punjab.

Experience the grandeur of his empire and the epic quest for one of the world’s most famous diamonds in stunning animation. Watch the full film now on YouTube and discover a new way to connect with history. #sikhlens #TheReturnOfKohinoor

Now streaming on YouTube.

