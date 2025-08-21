London’s Kingsbury park to host major Gujarati culture festival

Rangeelu Gujarat 2023 – Photo: Red Lotus Events

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

Rangeelu Gujarat 2025, an immersive celebration of Gujarat’s rich culture, is set to take place at a North London park despite noise disturbance concerns raised by some residents.

The three-day festival will be held at Roe Green Park in Kingsbury beginning Sept 5 after Red Lotus Events were granted a licence by Brent Council’s Alcohol and Entertainment Licensing Sub-Committee, reported local media portal Harrow Online.

The organiser said the event will help create “diversity, understanding and more cultural awareness” of the community.

Red Lotus Events creative director Mira Salat said they “have empathy for the neighbours” who may feel some disturbance during the festival but said the three days “will create so much more joy” than that.

“We would, with open arms, welcome everyone to the festival. There is so much to do there and so much to learn from, we are sure everyone would really enjoy it,” she said.

Residents and councillors had raised issues about the potential for the noise to disturb neighbours and students at the nearby Kingsbury High School, according to the report. However, the organisers have agreed to start the acts later on the Friday to ensure that students “are not disturbed as much as possible” and made assurances that noise levels will not exceed an agreed 65 decibels.

RELATED STORY:

A Gujarati feast for Deepavali in Malaysia (Asia Samachar, 14 Nov 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here