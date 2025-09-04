Ranjit Singh, RMAF’s first and only Sikh brigadier general – FMT

A retired air force officer and helicopter pilot, the now 78-year-old served the country from 1968 to 2003. Ranjit was made a brigadier general, the only Sikh to have attained this rank in the RMAF.

Ranjit Singh Gill, 78, when met by FMT. Right, Ranjit was the only Malaysian to have been selected for training in the UK – Photo: FMT/Mohd Afizi Ismail

By Theevya Ragu | FMT |

Sikhs carry a long history of service in the country’s armed forces. While those who battled in the jungles are often remembered, the equally vital role played by those flying the skies is less acknowledged.

Among the earliest was the late Jaswant Singh of the Malayan Auxiliary Air Force, believed to be the first pilot to have flown Tunku Abdul Rahman, the country’s first prime minister.

To date, many Sikhs have left their mark in the military, with five rising to the rank of brigadier general. However, only one Sikh reached that rank within the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

Ranjit Singh Gill, 78, served the nation for 36 years as a helicopter pilot in the RMAF, retiring in 2003. Distinguished in his career, he remains the first and only Sikh in the RMAF to have attained such heights.

He joined the RMAF in 1968, a decade after its formation. Over the years, he has clocked more than 3,500 flying hours, and gained extensive experience in military operations.

SIKH SOLDIERS, FOR MORE STORIES CLICK HERE

Speaking with FMT Lifestyle, Ranjit, who was raised in Kuala Lumpur, recalled how he found his way into the air force.

“I initially wanted to study medicine, but my parents couldn’t afford it,” he said. Wanting a career that commanded respect in society, he turned to the armed forces.

Ranjit remembers supporting the country’s troops throughout the Second Malayan Emergency. (Ranjit Singh Gill pic)

After spotting a newspaper advertisement to join the air force, he applied several times before finally being accepted.

“As a helicopter pilot, I saw a lot of action in Sabah, Sarawak, and peninsular Malaysia, operating in many hot communist areas like Gerik and Sibu.

For the full story, click here.

RELATED STORY:

Rising Sikh star in Malaysian army (Asia Samachar, 30 April 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here