Klang gurdwara goes green with rooftop solar panels

Engineer Jasvinder Singh in action during the installation of the rooftop solar panels at Gurdwara Sahib Klang – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Klang gurdwara has taken a major step toward environmental sustainability with the installation of a 68.58kWp rooftop solar panel system.

The project is expected to generate substantial savings on electricity bills while contributing to a cleaner environment. It aims to cut electricity costs, lower carbon emissions and set a model for community-driven environmental action rooted in the Sikh principle of sewa (selfless service).

Technical oversight was provided by engineers Arminder Singh and Jasvinder Singh, with research guidance from Dr Baljit Singh of Universiti Teknologi MARA’s Solar Research Institute.

The system, comprising 108 Jinko Solar panels and Huawei inverters, is projected to deliver significant monthly savings under Malaysia’s Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 scheme while ensuring long-term reliability.

As a call to action for the community, Gurdwara Sahib Klang (GSK) hopes the initiative will inspire other gurdwaras, religious institutions and community organisations to explore solar energy solutions.

“This project reflects our commitment to environmental stewardship and financial prudence,” said GSK committee president Sirendar Singh. “We hope other gurdwaras and institutions will be inspired to adopt similar initiatives.”

The project was supported by GSK committee members Rajinder Singh and Mahinder Singh.

One of the earliest adopters of rooftop solar energy was Gurdwara Sahib Rawang which installed 48 units of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) panels in 2016.

RELATED STORY:

Finding Guru Nanak: An environmental message for humanity (Asia Samachar, 16 Nov 2019)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here