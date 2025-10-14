Madanjit Singh (1969 – 2025), Ampang, Selangor

MADANJIT SINGH

s/o Late Jeswant Singh & Mata Mahinder Kaur

(4.6.1969 – 13.10.2025)

It is with great grief and sadness that we announce the passing of Madanjit Singh s/o Late Jeswant Singh on 13 October 2025.

He is deeply missed by his loving wife (Gurmit Kaur), children (Maneesha Kaur, Gursharan Kaur & Asleen Kaur), sisters, relatives, and friends.

WAKE & FUNERAL

Tuesday, 14 October 2025

10 am – 1.30 pm: At our residence (54, Persiaran Desa Ampang, Taman Sri Ampang, 68000 Ampang, Selangor)

1.30 pm: Cortege leaves residence for the crematorium.

3pm: Saskaar at DBKL Crematorium Cheras, Jalan Kuari, KL

Phog & Antim Ardaas details will be announced later.

For further details, please contact:

Gurmit Kaur (Rita) – 018 202 9250

Darshen Kaur – 012 663 3156

| Entry: 14 Oct 2025 | Source: Family

