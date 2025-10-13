Mata Niranjan Kaur (1927 – 2025), Formerly of Kangar, Perlis

ਜੀਵਨ ਦੇ ਸਫ਼ਰ ਦਾ ਇਕ ਸੁਹਣਾ ਅਧਿਆਇ ਮੁਕ ਗਿਆ, ਪਰ ਯਾਦਾਂ ਦੀ ਖੁਸ਼ਬੂ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਰਹੇਗੀ।

(A beautiful chapter of life has ended, but the fragrance of her memories will forever remain.)

In Loving Memory of:

Mata Niranjan Kaur d/o Late Ganda Singh

(Formerly of Kangar, Perlis)

22.6.1927 – 12.10.2025

It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Mata Niranjan Kaur, beloved wife of the late Sardar Rattan Singh s/o Late Bhan Singh.

She was a beautiful soul — warm, kind-hearted and always there for her family. Her presence brought light, love and comfort to everyone around her. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered for her good deeds, generous spirit and loving nature.

Mata Niranjan Kaur leaves behind a legacy of love through her devoted family:

Children & Spouses:

Dr. Nirmaljit Kaur / Karam Singh (Perth)

Late Jaswant Kaur / Late Darshan Singh (Ipoh)

Maljit Singh / Harjit Kaur (Kangar)

Late Daljit Singh / Sukhvinder Kaur (Sitiawan)

Sukhjit Singh / Jaswant Kaur (Ipoh)

Tarlok Singh / Late Ranjit Kaur (Batu Gajah)

Sucha Singh / Late Satnam Kaur (Johor Bahru)

Jaswant Singh / Jiginder Kaur (Ipoh)

She is also cherished and remembered by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends whose lives she deeply touched.

Last Respects:-

No. 11, Persiaran Bercham Selatan 12, Taman Desa Kancana, 31400 Ipoh

FUNERAL DETAILS

Tuesday, 14 October 2025

1:00 PM: Cortege departs from the residence

1.30 PM: Saskaar (Cremation) at Kek Look Seah Crematorium, Bercham

AKHAND PATH

Gurdwara Sahib Tanjung Rambutan

17 – 19 October 2025 (Friday – Sunday)

Akhand Path commences at 10am

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS

19 October 2025, Sunday, 10am to 12pm

For enquiries, kindly contact:

Sukhjit Singh (Suki): 012 – 507 4345

Jaswant Singh: 012 – 565 6647

“Her love and grace will forever remain in our hearts.

May her noble soul rest in eternal peace under Waheguru’s divine care.”

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 13 October 2025 | Source: Family

