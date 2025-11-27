“Bani Has Left Our Homes”: Dhunda’s call to revive Sikh practice

Bhai Sarabjeet Singh Dhunda talked about rethinking Images of the Sikh Gurus in a talk at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, in November 2025 commemorate the 350th martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur – Photo: Asia Samachar screengrab

What can contemporary Sikhs learn from the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur?

In a recent talk delivered in Jabalpur, a city in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Sikh preacher Bhai Sarabjeet Singh Dhunda highlighted several key points that invite reflection on Sikh history, practice and personal discipline. Sikhs are commemorating the 350th martyrdom of the ninth Guru.

1.⁠ ⁠Rethinking Images of the Sikh Gurus

Bhai Dhunda noted that many Sikhs have an imprecise or superficial understanding of the images commonly circulated as portraits of the Gurus. These pictures—widely sold in markets and displayed in homes around the world—are often adorned with flowers or incense. He reminded the Sangat that such depictions are artistic imaginings, not historically verified representations, and that over-reliance on them can shift attention away from the Gurus’ actual teachings.

2.⁠ ⁠Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Extensive Travels

He highlighted that Guru Tegh Bahadur was among the most widely travelled of the Sikh Gurus. He revisited several distant locations originally visited by Guru Nanak during his travels, reaffirming the universal spirit of the Sikh message and strengthening Sikh presence across far-flung regions.

3.⁠ ⁠The Gurus Directed Sikhs to the Shabad, Not Their Physical Form

Bhai Dhunda emphasised that the Sikh Gurus did not encourage the painting or worship of their physical form. Instead, they consistently directed the sangat towards the Shabad—the divine Word— as the true focus of spiritual practice.

He referenced Bhai Gurdas Ji:

gur murat gur shabad sunn, sad sangat aasan nerankaari (Bhai Gurdas Ji, Vaar 11, Pauri 2)

This line reinforces the idea that the Guru’s real image (murat) is the Shabad itself, experienced in the company of the true sangat.

4.⁠ ⁠A Call to Soon-to-Be-Married Couples

One of his strongest appeals was directed at couples preparing for marriage. He urged them to take personal responsibility by completing the conclusion of a Sahej Paath —the continuous, flexible reading of the Guru Granth Sahib — on their own, rather than outsourcing it.

He suggested that couples begin reading the Guru Granth Sahib months before their Anand Karaj, allowing the Bani to shape their understanding, values and approach to building a life together.

“Today, Bani has left our homes. It is no longer read,” he lamented, urging Sikhs to revive the centrality of Gurbani in daily life.

