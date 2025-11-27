First Mithi Yaad: Major (Rtd) Ranjit Singh (1936 – 2024)

Mithi Yaad for the Late

Major (Rtd) Ranjit Singh

26.9. 1936 – 4.12.2024

Please join us for a Paath Da Phog in our Dad’s memory 1 year on.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2025, 3-5P.M.

GURDWARA SAHIB SEREMBAN

Jalan Yam Tuan, Seremban

WE INVITE YOU TO JOIN US FOR LIGHT REFRESHMENTS FOLLOWING THE PRAYERS.

| Entry: 27 Nov 2025 | Source: Family

