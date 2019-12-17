IN LOVING MEMORY: Nasib Kaur w/o Late Gurdial Singh Kamalpura (1934-2019)

1st YEAR BARSI: 5 January 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya. Sahej Path Da Bhog from 5pm to 7pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia

In Loving Memory of Our Beloved

MADAM NASIB KAUR W/O LATE GURDIAL SINGH KAMALPURA (1934-2019)

1st year Barsi on 5th January 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya.

Sahej Path Da Bhog from 5pm to 7pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Please accept this as a personal invitation from the family.

No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts, you’re always there…. Dearly missed by family, relatives and friends.

Contact:

Devinder Singh Hansra: 017-8865195 / 03-78034224

Amerjit Kaur Sra 017-6521694

| Entry: 17 Dec 2019 | Source: Family