IN LOVING MEMORY: Nasib Kaur w/o Late Gurdial Singh Kamalpura (1934-2019)

1st YEAR BARSI: 5 January 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya. Sahej Path Da Bhog from 5pm to 7pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia
In Loving Memory of Our Beloved
MADAM NASIB KAUR W/O LATE GURDIAL SINGH KAMALPURA (1934-2019)
1st year Barsi on 5th January 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya.
Sahej Path Da Bhog from 5pm to 7pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar.
Please accept this as a personal invitation from the family.
No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts, you’re always there…. Dearly missed by family, relatives and friends.
Contact:
Devinder Singh Hansra: 017-8865195 / 03-78034224
Amerjit Kaur Sra 017-6521694
| Entry: 17 Dec 2019 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |