Dangerously biased verdict on fate of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya – ASC​

The Indian Supreme Court judgement issued on November 10, 2019 in reference to the Sikh Faith is outrageous and seriously flawed, historically inaccurate in many portions of the verdict

By American Sikh Council | PRESS RELEASE | UNITED STATES |

Playing with religious passions has always been the dirty game of politicians in India of all hues, but to have not just any judiciary but the Supreme Court of India stoop that level is shocking.

Dragging the Sikh Faith through the muck of religious power politics in reference to the Ayodhya issue is simply sickening but not surprising considering the ‘brahminical’ puppeteers at the helm continue to hold the Sikhs hostage through their devilishly ingenious laws.

Ever since the Indian regime deceitfully connived and (il)legally brought the distinct and independent Sikh Faith under the “purview” of Hinduism through Article 25 (b) of the Indian constitution, the Sikh Faith has been put on the defensive. According to Article 25 (b), “in sub-clause (b) of clause (2), the reference to Hindus shall be construed as including a reference to persons professing the Sikh, Jaina or Buddhist religion, and the reference to Hindu religious institutions shall be construed accordingly.” This clause is very clear and makes three independent world faiths into sects/denominations of so-called Hinduism. No wonder the premier Sikh body, the SGPC cannot even hold their own election, as it requires the Indian government to give permission and the Commissioner of Amritsar, a government bureaucrat who presides over the election.

The Indian government and especially the Judiciary clearly understand and are aware of the Sikh Faith, but unfortunately is hard-pressed not to take a jaundiced view, because according to the law which they enacted without the full consent of the Sikhs, will always be inclined to be prejudiced against the Sikhs. No wonder the usage of the words “Sikh cult” in the unsigned addendum to the Supreme Court verdict issued on November 10, 2019 on the Babri Masjid, Ayodhya case.

It is incredible that a court case of a centuries-old religious site (Babri Masjid in Ayodhya) was contested so vehemently at the national level, which has absolutely nothing to do with the Sikh Faith, yet has somehow managed to inject the Sikh perspective into it.

The entire issue is so convoluted that it may cause insanity in the sane. Hindu mythology is being given credence as reality and history is being cooked up on a whim to simply appease a rabidly fundamentalist Hindu right.

The real question is why and what does the Sikh Faith have to do with this particular case? Absolutely nothing, yet the Indian Supreme Court has dragged three of the Sikh ‘Gurus’, Guru Granth Sahib and the Sikhs into this because there is multi-pronged strategy afoot; one of which is to remind the Sikhs of who are the ‘masters’ of their destiny, while outright lying about our history.

It is not simply a coincidence that Sikhs at large, especially Sikhs in India are euphoric at the recent opening of the ‘Kartarpur corridor’ (aka peace corridor) to visit the historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib which ended up making the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a hero. An alternate snub had to be readied by the Indian regime to make sure the Sikhs are brought back to earth by throwing a monkey wrench in the positive steps being taken towards Sikh-Muslim amity.

The Indian Supreme Court judgement issued on November 10, 2019 in reference to the Sikh Faith is outrageous and seriously flawed, historically inaccurate in many portions of the verdict. It is shocking that an unknown Sikh named Rajinder Singh has been used as a crutch who appeared as a witness. His statement was recorded by the trial court more than 25 years ago is in the addendum of the verdict to add a completely flawed history about Guru Nanak’s travels to Ayodhya.

The esteemed judges of the Indian Supreme Court need to be reminded that Guru Nanak Sahib outright denied and rejected the existence of the various gods and goddesses of the Hindu pantheon. Trying to stick a square peg in a round hole will not work, except make the judiciary look foolish by unnecessarily dragging the Sikhs and their faith into an anti-Muslim narrative.

It is utterly shameful that the Indian PM Modi has made the judiciary a servant of the legislative, while creating suspicion and distrust between Sikhs and Muslims but simultaneously consigning the Sikh Faith to the status of a Hindu cult.

Unless and until the SGPC and other Sikh parties in Punjab who truly stand for the Sikh Faith take a firm stand on the immediate ratification of Article 25(b) and many other related issues, with the help of a team of expert lawyers, these types of attacks on the Sikhs will continue into the foreseeable future.

The American Sikh Council (ASC) calls upon all Sikhs, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, Dalits, and all oppressed people of India to condemn these underhanded duplicitous acts by the ruling party in India in order to make the supposedly world’s largest secular democracy into a unitary Hindu state.

(This press release, dated 11 Dec 2019, was emailed to Asia Samachar)