Sarpreet Singh makes history in Bundesliga

Born in New Zealand, the NZ-born 20-year-old becomes first Punjabi player in the German football league

By Asia Samachar Team | EUROPE |

Sarpreet Singh, the 20-year-old sensation billed to the biggest transfer in the history of New Zealand football, must have been beaming ear to ear.

On Saturday, Sarpreet came onto the pitch for the final eight minutes of Bayern Munich’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen.

It was history in the making for the football for Sarpreet who joined Bayern in the summer from Wellington Phoenix in Australia’s A-League.

The German football club’s Facebook page also ran photos of Sarpreet, with a caption: “Welcome to the Bundesliga, Sarpreet!”

He had replaced hat-trick scorer Philippe Coutinho.

Sarpreet was named on the bench due to a personnel crisis which left the German champions without the likes of injured duo Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso, and the suspended Javi Martinez, reports AFP.

Although he was given little chance to impress with the match already wrapped up, the New Zealander has been tipped for big things. Having been on Munich’s radar since the age of 11, Singh’s performances for Wellington in the 2018-19 A-League season convinced the Bayern hierarchy to sign him, the report added.

The attacking midfielder in the mold of Mesut Ozil is the second New Zealander to play in the Bundesliga after striker Wynton Rufer -– who carved out an eight-year career in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen and Kaiserslautern between 1989 and 1997.

In March 2018, Sarpreet made his debut with the All Whites, the New Zealand national football team. He played a role in the New Zealand U-20s side to a Round of 16 tie in the FIFA U-20s World Cup in Poland.

He was also instrumental in the Wellington Phoenix side that reached their first Hyundai A-League finals position in four seasons in the Hyundai 2018/19 season.

Sarpreet has been nominated for the International Player of the Year Award at the upcoming annual New Zealand Football Awards in Auckland.