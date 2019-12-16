Washington Sikhs provide booster to plant 100 forests in India

By Asia Samachar Team | US |

Something unique is happening out of Washington and it is making India go green.

A group of Sikh environmentalists has been actively pushing forward the idea of planting up the Guru Nanak Sacred Forests in Punjab and other parts of India.

The idea is catching fire, and support. To date, EcoSikh said it has planted 120 mini forests of 550 trees of native species in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujrat, Delhi, Jammu and in Chandigarh.

Key to the whole idea is raising funds and drumming up support. And it did just that last week with a fundraising dinner in Washington. Sikh community members in Washington pledged their support for the project.

Over 250 people joined the EcoSikh 7th Gala event to celebrate EcoSikhs’ tenth anniversary and support its agenda to combat climate change by planting forests in Punjab and elsewhere in the world.

Guests enthusiastically donated and pledged to fund the planting of 100 Guru Nanak forests to help EcoSikh reach its target of planting 1 million trees in honour of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth-anniversary, according to its statement.

The message has resonated with Sikhs globally. In August, for example, Sikhs in Myanmar planted 550 tree saplings near a famous Buddhist temple in Nay Pyi Daw. Sikh communities globally have taken up tree planting as part of their celebration of Guru Nanak’s 550th birthday of Guru Nanak.

In the keynote address, ‘forest-maker’ Shubendhu Sharma said India and many other parts of the world were facing a pollution crisis impacting the health of the children.

“Planting a forest is the best investment for our collective future,” he said.

Shubhendu is the founder/director of Afforest, a Bangalore and New Delhi-based service provider for creating natural, wild, maintenance-free, native forests. He was earlier an industrial engineer by profession before founding Afforest in 2011, a for-profit social enterprise on a mission to bring back our native forests.

The other guests at the event were Tarlok Singh Chugh who’s witty and funny jokes had people burst into laughter and Dallas-based singer Gurleen Kaur Chhabra.

American Forests, the oldest environmental organisation in the United States, was also present at the event.

EcoSikh’s global president Dr Rajwant Singh said climate change was the greatest threat facing the world and world religions have a great role to play to solve this crisis.

He said EcoSikh was committed to carrying on the vision of Guru Nanak and will work with the world community on climate issues.

“We feel that planting a forest in our backyard, schools, colleges, and gurdwaras can go a long way to purify our surroundings and make a dent in carbon sequestering,” he said.

He said the organisation has had seven fundraising events in Washington to support the environmental work.

EcoSikh Washington team member Ameeta Vohra was thankful to the local community for coming on board with EcoSikh’s message that climate was a major issue and that the organization needed the support for the critical work.

In a statement, EcoSikh Washington coordinator Dr. Gunpreet Kaur said: “We are overwhelmed by the response of the community. We are very hopeful that we will be able to reach our target by November 2020 when we would celebrate Guru Nanak’s 551st birthday.”

Members of Sikhs of America, Guru Gobind Singh Foundation, Gurdwara Gyan Sagar and individuals stepped forward to sponsor five forests each.

EcoSikh’s South Asia program manager said the trees planted in the 10 months in the Guru Nanak Sacred Forests were thriving.

“These forests have become the seed banks for the native species and we have been able to preserve the disappearing species of trees in Punjab and other parts of India,” said the India-based official.

(Below is the EcoSikh media statement in Punjabi)

ਵਾਸ਼ਿੰਗਟਨ ਦੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ 100 ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਜੰਗਲ ਲਗਾਉਣਗੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਹੋਰਨਾਂ ਹਿੱਸਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਈਕੋਸਿੱਖ ਸੰਸਥਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਜੰਗਲ ਲਗਾਉਣ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਜ ਦਾ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਦੇਣ ਦਾ ਕਦਮ ਚੁਕਿਆ। ਈਕੋਸਿੱਖ ਦੇ 7 ਵੇਂ ਗਾਲਾ ਡਿਨਰ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਵਿੱਚ 250 ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਲੋਕ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਏ ਅਤੇ ਸੰਗਠਨ ਦੀ ਦਸਵੀਂ ਵਰ੍ਹੇਗੰਡ ਮਨਾਉਂਦਿਆਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਦੇ ਹੋਰ ਥਾਵਾਂ ਤੇ ਜੰਗਲ ਲਗਾ ਕੇ ਮੌਸਮੀ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ ਦਾ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਸੰਸਥਾ ਦੇ ਏਜੰਡੇ ਦਾ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਕੀਤਾ। ਮਹਿਮਾਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਬੜੇ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਨਾਲ ਦਾਨ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਈਕੋਸਿੱਖ ਨੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ 550 ਵੇਂ ਜਨਮ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਸਨਮਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ 10 ਲੱਖ ਰੁੱਖ ਲਗਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਉਪਰਾਲਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ 550 ਦੇਸੀ ਜਾਤੀ ਦੇ ਰੁੱਖਾਂ ਦੇ ਮਿਨੀ ਜੰਗਲ ਲਗਾਏ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ, ਹਰਿਆਣਾ, ਰਾਜਸਥਾਨ, ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ, ਗੁਜਰਾਤ, ਦਿੱਲੀ, ਜੰਮੂ ਅਤੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿਚ 120 ਜੰਗਲ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਦਸ ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਚ ਲਗਾਏ ਹਨ। ਐਫੋਰੈਸਟ ਦੇ ਸ਼ੁਭੇਂਦੂ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੂਝਵਾਨ ਭਾਸ਼ਣ ਨਾਲ ਸਰੋਤਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ। ਤਰਲੋਕ ਸਿੰਘ ਚੁੱਘ ਦੇ ਮਜ਼ਾਕ ਭਰੇ ਚੁਟਕਲਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੋਹਿਆ। ਡੱਲਾਸ, ਟੈਕਸਾਸ ਦੀ ਇਕ ਗਾਇਕਾ ਗੁਰਲੀਨ ਕੌਰ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਾਮ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਬਦ ‘ਪਵਨ ਗੁਰੂ, ਪਾਣੀ ਪਿਤਾ’ ਨਾਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਗੀਤਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਦਰਸ਼ਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਮਨੋਰੰਜਨ ਕੀਤਾ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਭਾਸ਼ਣਕਾਰ ਸ਼ੁਭੇੰਧੁ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, “ਮੈਨੂੰ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਅਧਿਕਾਰ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰਾਜੈਕਟ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜ ਕੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਹੋਰਨਾਂ ਹਿੱਸਿਆਂ ਵਿਚ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਜੰਗਲਾਂ ਲਗਾ ਕੇ ਕੁਦਰਤ ਦੀ ਅਸੰਤੁਲਨ ਨੂੰ ਬਹਾਲ ਕਰਾਂਗਾ। ਸਾਡੇ ਸਾਂਝੇ ਭਵਿੱਖ ਲਈ ਇਹ ਸਰਬੋਤਮ ਨਿਵੇਸ਼ ਹੈ। ” ਈਕੋਸਿੱਖ ਦੇ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਡਾ: ਰਾਜਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, “ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ ਹੋਣਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਦਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡਾ ਖ਼ਤਰਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਸੰਕਟ ਦੇ ਹੱਲ ਲਈ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਧਰਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਵੱਡੀ ਭੂਮਿਕਾ ਹੈ। ਈਕੋਸਿੱਖ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਉਪਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਰੀ ਰੱਖਣ ਲਈ ਵਚਨਬੱਧ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਨਾਲ ਜਲਵਾਯੂ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਦਿਆਂ ‘ਤੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰੇਗਾ। ਅਸੀਂ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਸਾਡੇ ਵਿਹੜੇ, ਸਕੂਲ, ਕਾਲਜ ਅਤੇ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਿਆਂ ਵਿਚ ਜੰਗਲ ਲਗਾਉਣਾ ਸਾਡੇ ਆਲੇ-ਦੁਆਲੇ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੁੱਧ ਕਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਹਾਈ ਹੋ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਰਬਨ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਥਾਵਾਂ ‘ਤੇ ਘਟਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ ਵੱਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ” ਉਸਨੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਕਿਹਾ, “ਅਸੀਂ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਦਸ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਈਕੋਸਿੱਖ ਦਾ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਵਾਸ਼ਿੰਗਟਨ ਦੇ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਦੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਸ਼ੁਕਰਗੁਜ਼ਾਰ ਹਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਇਕੋ ਇਕ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਸ਼ਹਿਰ ਹੈ ਜਿਥੇ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਦੇ ਕੰਮਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ 7 ਵਾਰ ਫੰਡ ਇਕੱਠਾ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ।” ਈਕੋਸਿੱਖ ਵਾਸ਼ਿੰਗਟਨ ਟੀਮ ਦੀ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਅਮੀਤਾ ਵੋਹਰਾ ਨੇ ਹਾਜ਼ਰੀਨ ਲ਼ੋਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕਿਹਾ, “ਈਕੋਸਿੱਖ ਵਾਸ਼ਿੰਗਟਨ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਨੂੰ ਯਕੀਨ ਦਿਵਾਉਣ ਚ ਸਫਲ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕਿ ਕਲਾਇਮੇਟ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡਾ ਮੁੱਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਤੇ ਵੀ ਇਸਦਾ ਮਾੜਾ ਅਸਰ ਪੈ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।” ਈਕੋਸਿੱਖ ਵਾਸ਼ਿੰਗਟਨ ਦੇ ਕੋਆਰਡੀਨੇਟਰ ਡਾ. ਗੁਣਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਕੌਰ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, “ਸਾਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਅਸੀਂ ਨਵੰਬਰ 2020 ਤੱਕ ਆਪਣੇ ਟੀਚੇ ‘ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚਣ ਦੇ ਯੋਗ ਹੋਵਾਂਗੇ, ਜਦੋਂ ਅਸੀਂ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦਾ 551 ਵਾਂ ਜਨਮਦਿਨ ਮਨਾਵਾਂਗੇ। ” ਈਕੋਸਿੱਖ ਟੀਮ ਦੀ ਮੈਂਬਰ, ਰਸਨਾ ਕੌਰ ਲਾਂਬਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, “ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਨੂੰ ਪਸੰਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਜੋ ਕਿ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਭਰਪੂਰ, ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾਦਾਇਕ, ਅਨੰਦਮਈ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਨੋਰੰਜਨ ਭਰਪੂਰ ਵੀ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਯਾਦਗਾਰੀ ਸ਼ਾਮ ਦਾ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਬਣਨ ਲਈ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਦੂਰੋਂ ਤੋਂ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਕੀਤੀ। ” ਸਿੱਖਸ ਆਫ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ, ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਫਾਉਂਡੇਸ਼ਨ, ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਗਿਆਨ ਸਾਗਰ, ਅਤੇ ਕਈ ਵਿਅਕਤੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਪੰਜ ਜੰਗਲ ਲਗਾਉਣ ਨੂੰ ਨੂੰ ਸਪਾਂਸਰ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਅੱਗੇ ਆਏ। ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਰਾਜ ਖਾਲਸਾ ਅਤੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਹਿਯੂਮਨ ਡਿਵੈਲਪਮੈਂਟ ਫਾਉਂਡੇਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਈਕੋਸਿੱਖ ਦੀ ਹਮਾਇਤ ਕਰਨ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ। ਈਕੋਸਿੱਖ ਟੀਮ ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਮੀਨੂੰ ਨੰਦਰਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, “ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਵਲੰਟੀਅਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਸ਼ਾਮ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡੀ ਸਫਲਤਾ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਦਿਨ ਰਾਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਕੀਤੀ। ਅਸੀਂ ਅਮਰੀਕੀ ਜੰਗਲਾਤ, ਜੋ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਦੀ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪੁਰਾਣੀ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਸੰਸਥਾ, ਵੱਲੋਂ ਈਕੋਸਿੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ.” ਰਵਨੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ, ਈਕੋਸਿੱਖ ਦਾ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਏਸ਼ੀਆ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਮੈਨੇਜਰ, ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਤੌਰ ‘ਤੇ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਭਾਰਤ ਤੋਂ ਆਏ ਸੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਰੋਤਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਜੰਗਲਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਦਸ ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਵਿਚ ਲਾਏ ਸਾਰੇ ਰੁੱਖ ਪ੍ਰਫੁੱਲਤ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, “ਇਹ ਜੰਗਲ ਮੂਲ ਜਾਤੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਬੀਜ ਦੇ ਬੈਂਕ ਬਣ ਗਏ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਹੋਰਨਾਂ ਹਿੱਸਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਲੋਪ ਹੋ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਕਿਸਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਦੇ ਯੋਗ ਹੋ ਗਏ ਹਾਂ। ਸਾਨੂੰ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਕੰਮ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਰੀ ਰੱਖ ਸਕੀਏ। ” ਅਮਰੀਕੀ ਜੰਗਲਾਤ ਦੇ ਸੀ.ਈ.ਓ. ਜਾਡ ਡਾਲੇ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, “ਅਸੀਂ ਧਰਤੀ ਦੇ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਈਕੋਸਿੱਖ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਡੀ ਸਾਂਝੇਦਾਰੀ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ ਹਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਅੱਜ ਰਾਤ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਤੋਂ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਹਾਂ।”

