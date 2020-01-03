Teacher to the rescue

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA|
The heat is on. Manjit Singh, a teacher with three decades of service under his belt, was seen assisting a student who fainted at a Malaysian school.
In a video clip received by Asia Samachar, Manjit was seen carrying the student to a classroom to recover after fainting possibly due to heatwave.
The incident took place at SMK Dusun Nanding, a national secondary school in Hulu Selangor yesterday (2 Jan 2020) when schools resumed for the new year.
RELATED STORY:
Farewell to Seremban school teacher Surjit Bakan Singh (Asia Samachar, 24 Oct 2019)
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |