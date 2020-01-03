Teacher to the rescue

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA|

The heat is on. Manjit Singh, a teacher with three decades of service under his belt, was seen assisting a student who fainted at a Malaysian school.

In a video clip received by Asia Samachar, Manjit was seen carrying the student to a classroom to recover after fainting possibly due to heatwave.

The incident took place at SMK Dusun Nanding, a national secondary school in Hulu Selangor yesterday (2 Jan 2020) when schools resumed for the new year.

