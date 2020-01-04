Nankana Sahib under control after mob demonstration

By Asia Samachar Team | PAKISTAN |

Nankana Sahib gurdwara has returned to normalcy after a protest by a group on Friday, according to local reports.

Scores of protesters surrounded the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on Friday afternoon, threatening to overrun the holy site if their demands for the release of suspects in an alleged forced conversion case were not met, reports The Dawn.

The protesters dispersed after several hours in the evening following successful negotiations between them and government representatives, which led to the release of the arrested persons, the report added.

He newspaper reported that the talks were between the protesters and the PTI Nankana Sahib president Pir Sarwar Shah.

Pakistan Sikh Council (PSC) patron Ramesh Singh Khalsa said the situation had returned to nomalcy.

“The situation is under control right now, I just confirmed from local Sikh Sangat. All the mob and people outside the Gurdwara [have been] removed,” he said in a text message shared in a discussion group at 1am (Malaysia time) today (4 Jan 2020).

According to The Dawn report, on Friday evening, scores of charged protesters staged a sit-in outside the Gurdwara. They were led by the family of a man, Ehsan, who was accused of forcibly converting a Sikh woman, Jagjit Kaur, earlier this year.

In a Facebook posting, an individual with the handle ‘Imranchishti Baba’ spoke about how some family members were picked up by the police and that the matter had now been resolved.

The profile says the individual studied at Lahore-based University of the Punjab and Govt Guru Nanak High School at Nankana Sahib.

On August 28, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed in the Nankana police station against six people who were accused of abducting and forcefully converting the 19-year-old woman.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as the Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is the site where the first Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born.

