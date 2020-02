Sukhbir Singh Kang (1928 – 2020), Retired Deputy Headmaster Bentong, Pahang

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 3.30pm, 1 Mar 2020 (Sunday), at Gui Yuan Crematorium, Kampung Tunku, 47300, Petaling Jaya. Cortège leaves No 1, Jalan SS 1/38, 47300, Petaling Jaya, at 3pm. PATH DA BHOG / BARSI: 7 March 2020 (Saturday), 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya | Malaysia

SUKHBIR SINGH KANG

s/o late Munshi Hernam Singh and late Mahan Kaur(Setapak)

(1 Dec 1928 – 29 Feb 2020)

(Retired Deputy Headmaster Bentong, Pahang)

Village: Kang Kakad

Wife: Late Jagjit Kaur

Saskaar / Cremation: 3:30pm, 1 Mar 2020 (Sunday), at Gui Yuan Crematorium, Kampung Tunku, 47300, Petaling Jaya

Cortège timing: Cortège leaves No 1, Jalan SS 1/38, 47300, Petaling Jaya, at

3pm, 1 Mar 2020 (Sunday)

Path da Bhog: 7 March 2020 (Saturday), 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact: Amarjit 012 232 8497

Message from the Family: For everyone in our family, he was our universal Papa. He brought joy wherever he went. He will be fondly remembered and missed by all.

| Entry: 29 Feb 2020 | Source: Family