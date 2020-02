Santokh Kaur (1930 – 2020), Kampar

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2pm, 2 March 2020 (Monday), at Kampar Sikh Creamatorium, Perak. Cortege will leave residence, No. 7, Jalan Limau Kasturi, Taman Kampar Jaya, 31900 Kampar Perak at 1pm. AKHAND PATH: 13th - 15th March 2020 (Fri: 10am - Sun: 12 noon) followed by Antim Ardas and Akhand Path Da Bhog at Gurdwara Sahib Kampar, Perak | Malaysia

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2pm, 2 March 2020 (Monday), at Kampar Sikh Creamatorium, Perak. Cortege will leave residence, No. 7, Jalan Limau Kasturi, Taman Kampar Jaya, 31900 Kampar Perak at 1pm. AKHAND PATH: 13th – 15th March 2020 (Fri: 10am – Sun: 12 noon) followed by Antim Ardas and Akhand Path Da Bhog at Gurdwara Sahib Kampar, Perak | Malaysia

SARDARNI SANTOKH SINGH

d/o LATE SDR PURAN SINGH (Village: Sherpura)

(Wife of Late Sdr Jaswant Singh, Village: Kishenpura) of Kampar, Perak.

Passed away peacefully on 28th February 2020 (Friday).

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 2 March 2020 (Monday), at Kampar Sikh Creamatorium, Perak.

Cortege Timing: Cortege will leave residence, No. 7, Jalan Limau Kasturi, Taman Kampar Jaya, 31900 Kampar Perak at 1pm.

Akhand Path will be held from 13th – 15th March 2020 (Fri: 10am – Sun: 12 noon) followed by Antim Ardas and Akhand Path Da Bhog at Gurdwara Sahib Kampar, Perak.

Please treat this as our personal invitation.

Contact:

Dr. Gurmeet Singh (012-455 8007)

Harpreet Kaur (012-5477575 )

Terminder Singh (016-9212200)

| Entry: 29 Feb 2020 | Source: Family