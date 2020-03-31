British gurdwara ready to turn into temporary hospital

We are simply doing our duty to serve the community at its time of need - Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Trustee

How can a gurdwara serve the wider public in the face of a looming medical crisis with the spread of a novel coronavirus? Well, let’s turn it into a hospital!

That’s exactly what the folks at a Slough gurdwara have in mind.

Many gurdwara have turned up the heat in the Langgar, or the gurdwara kitchens, to whip up meals for the needy.

The people running Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara, located on Bath Road and attracting Sanggat members from as far afield as London, has come out with their own novel idea.

The gurdwara is offering its entire four acre site to the National Health Service (NHS) as a temporary hospital, reports Slough Observer.

“We are fortunate to have a site with large versatile open spaces, excellent parking facilities and a communal kitchen that can serve thousands of meals a day,” gurdwara trustee Savraj Singh told the newspaper.

He said the trustees and volunteers wanted to ensure the facilities could be put to use in serving the community in the best way possible and hence offered the entire Gurdwara site to the Berkshire NHS Trust.

“We are simply doing our duty to serve the community at its time of need, in the same way many other across the country are all playing their part in this national effort to defeat the virus,”he said.

For now, he said they had informed that additional hospital space was not required, but things could change.

“The gurdwara is now looking to supply volunteers to the NHS to help with a range of activities,” he said.

Volunteers at Gurdwara have also seen a growing demand for its free mobile food support service, where daily food parcels are dropped to the elderly, self isolated and NHS workers, the report said.

The gurdwara has linked up with Slough Children Services and Age Concern Berkshire to ensure that help gets to the most vulnerable in Slough. (Those interested can contact volunteers on 07960 781799 or 07492 383057 or visit www.GMGGurdwara.com).

The gurdwara is currently not open to the congregation in response to the government announcement to close all places of worship in the battle to contain Covid-19.