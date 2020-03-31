Sikh volunteers feed the hungry in Delhi

By Sikh News Express | INDIA |

SOME 7,000 to 8,000 people partake meals from this open kitchen just outside Gurdwara Sis Ganj, New Delhi. With the novel coronavirus lockdown in effect, the need for a meal has become more acute for those who have no where else to turn to.

The Langgar effort was started by Tirlochan Singh some three decades ago. Today, his sons sons Brig Premjit Singh Panesar and Kamaljit Singh are shouldering the responsibility. They serve meals at other Delhi spots as well. They also provide medical services to the needy.

Run under the banner Veerji Ka Dera, they are devoted to assist the marginalised.

DELHI ‘ਚ ਇਹ ਸਿੱਖ ਵਲੰਟੀਅਰ ਭਰ ਰਹੇ ਨੇ ਭੁੱਖਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਢਿੱਡ, ਰੋਜ਼ਾਨਾਂ ਹਜ਼ਾਰਾਂ ਗਰੀਬ ਛਕ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਲੰਗਰ || SNE

RELATED STORY: British gurdwara ready to turn into temporary hospital (Asia Samachar, 31 March 2020)