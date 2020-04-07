Karam Singh (1959 – 2020), Batu Gajah, Perak

PATH DA BHOG: 11 April 2020, at 10.30 a.m, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya | Malaysia

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

KARAM SINGH A/L MOOR SINGH

(17 February 1959 – 27 March 2020)

(from Batu Gajah, Perak)

Assistant Manager – Salamat Estate, Trong

Aged: 61 years

Passed away peacefully on 27 March 2020, leaving behind, beloved:-

Wife: Karenjit Kaur A / P Arjan Singh

Mother: Madam Pajann Kaur A / P Inder Singh

Mother In Law: Madam Sarjit Kaur A / P Gurcharan Singh

Brothers, Sisters, Brothers In Law, Sisters in Law, Uncles, Aunties, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Friends.

Cremation was held at Nirvana Memorial Park, Shah Alam, on 28 March 2020 at 3.00 p.m. It was a private affair due to the current Movement Control Order (MCO), which is in effect.

Path Da Bhog: 11 April 2020, at 10.30 a.m, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Again, due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), the family has been advised to keep this as a private affair. Our sincere apologies for that.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who provided their utmost love, support and advice, during their recent bereavement. We are very grateful for all the care and appreciate the many kind words and thoughts. We can’t thank you enough.

May Waheguru Ji Bless his soul.

Contact:

Amarjit Singh A / L Moor Singh (011 – 26517396)

Keshmahinder Singh A / L Arjan Singh (012 – 6761090)

| Entry: 7 April 2020 | Source: Family