British Sikh medical bravehearts

By Asia Samachar Team | BRITAIN |

These are just some of the British Sikhs who are the frontliners as the nation battles the Covid-19.

Despite the known danger, they bravely call in at work to manage patients of the novel coronavirus and other diseases.

The dangers are real. Many British medical frontliners have succumbed to Covid-19, the latest being pioneering British Sikh medical consultant Dr Manjeet Singh Riyat from the Royal Derby Hospital.

Dr Manjeet was described as a widely respected consultant in emergency medicine nationally.

The photos are taken from the Facebook page of the British Sikh Doctors Organisation (BSDO).

Many BSDO members are Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) staff who work long days and nights in primary and secondary care.

In a note dated 8 April shared on the group’s Facebook page, BSDO noted that one challenges they worked on was the personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

“For Keshadhari and Amritdhari Sikhs this has been a particular area of concern,” wrote BSDO consultant physician and president Dr Gaggandeep Singh Alg. “What we are seeing is a fear from our brothers and sisters that they may be forced to cut their hair in order to pass ‘fit testing’ for filtering face pieces. The fear is not getting the virus, rather passing it on to their patients, family and friends.

“I am glad to say we have helped many of these Doctors to speak to the right people in their organisation to resolve the issue.”

In the same note, Dr Gaggandeep said that the organisation have advised gurdwaras to go ‘virtual’ in order to serve the Sanggat and where possible to use the space to make and provide meals to the vulnerable and to key workers.