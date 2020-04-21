Khalsa Aid humanitarian warrior dies on seva mission

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

The world has lost a humanitarian relief warrior with the demise of Inderjeet Singh from the Khalsa Aid in a car accident yesterday (20 April).

He was driving a Khalsa Aid vehicle towards Bathinda after making a delivery at Faridkot when the accident took place, according to a brief Khalsa Aid statement on its Facebook page.

Khalsa Aid is an international NGO that aims to provide humanitarian aid in disaster areas and civil conflict zones around the world. The organisation is based upon the Sikh principle of “Recognise the whole human race as one”, according to its website.

A statement shared at the Khalsa Aid India Facebook page: ਅਸੀਂ ਇੱਕ ਹੀਰਾ ਗੁਵਾ ਲਿਆ !!! Inderjeet Singh ਮੰਦਭਾਗੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਦੁੱਖ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਖਾਲਸਾ ਏਡ ਦੇ ਸੇਵਾਦਾਰ ਵੀਰ ਇੰਦਰਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ਸੜਕ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਬੀਤੀ ਕਲ੍ਹ 20 ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ 2020 ਨੂੰ ਫਰੀਦਕੋਟ ਸੇਵਾ ਦੇਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਬਠਿੰਡਾ ਆਉਂਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਬਾਜਾਖਾਨਾ ਨੇੜੇ ਖਾਲਸਾ ਏਡ ਦੀ ਗੱਡੀ ਹਾਦਸਾਗ੍ਰਸਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿਚ ਵੀਰ ਇੰਦਰਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਅਕਾਲ ਪੁਰਖ ਦੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਜਾ ਨਿਵਾਜੇ ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿ ਦੂਜਾ ਸਾਥੀ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਸਦਕਾ ਠੀਕ ਹੈ, ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਅੱਗੇ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਹੈ ਵੀਰ ਇੰਦਰਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇਹਰਾਦੂਨ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਨਿਵਾਸ ਬਖਸ਼ਣ, ਇੰਦਰਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਖਾਲਸਾ ਏਡ ਲਈ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਅਭੁੱਲ ਹਨ । Khalsa Aid India

