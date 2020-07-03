Pahang appoints Jasvir Singh as state Sikh rep

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Businessman and local councillor Jasvir Singh Ram Singh will be taking on a new role.

Effective 1 July, Pahang Mentri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail has appointed him as a special officer for the Sikh community affair in the state.

“I look forward to serving the community,” he told Asia Samachar.

In 2018, Jasvir Singh was reappointed as Bentong councillor for a second term ending in October 2020. He is also Gurdwara Sahib Bentong committee president.

The four other gudwaras in Pahang are in Kuantan, Mentakab, Kuala Lipis and Raub.

