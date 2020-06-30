PM keeps Sikh lawyer on Malaysian anti-corruption panel

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

A senior Sikh lawyer has been retained to serve on a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) panel.

Baljit Singh Sidhu has been tapped again to serve on the agency’s Consultation and Prevention of Corruption Panel, known by its Malay acronym (PPPR).

A partner at Shukor Baljit and Partners, the seasoned criminal litigation lawyer first joined the panel in 2016. The following year, the then Prime Minister Mohd Najib Razak appointed him for another two-year term.

Baljit is the SSU Kelab Aman president and a member of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) disciplinary committee.

His letter of appointment, along with 11 others, was signed by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin.

Members of the panel, chaired by former Public Service Department (JPA) director-general Borhan Dolah, serve from 1 June 2020 to 31 May 2022.

The other members are former mediamen Manja Ismail, Freddie Fernandez and Chamil Wariya, Institut Kefahaman Islam Malaysia (IKIM) DG Prof Dr. Azizan Baharuddin, Universiti Malaya economics professor Dr Edmund Terence Eric Boniface Gomez, Majlis Belia Malaysia president Jufitri Joha, Lembaga Penduduk dan Pembangunan Keluarga Negara former DG Dr Siti Norlasiah Ismail, Pertubuhan Ekonomi Wanita dan Kebajikan chairman Norita Che Ali, Persatuan Pengguna Islam Malaysia (PPIM) chief activist Nadzim Johan, Ketua Aktivis Persatuan Pengguna Islam Malaysia (PPIM) and Skop Productions Sdn Bhd Md Yusof Md Aslam.

