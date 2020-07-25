Face mask to fit turban and beard

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

A Singapore Sikh couple has produced reusable face masks for Sikhs with turban and beard. And they are ready to customise the face mask to cater for the type of the nose bridge as well as the beard.

As the novel coronavirus pandemic began digging in, Nirman Singh realised conventional masks were not designed for turbaned Sikhs.

“It was very uncomfortable. Since our ears are covered, putting the mask on and off was also difficult and cumbersome. Also, often, the beard gets pushed into my mouth,” he told Asia Samachar.

Nirmal and his wife Surinder Kaur then began working on a solution. And they believe they have come up with the perfect solution as people globally are still battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To put-on and remove the mask easily, we incorporated a velcro strap and we also have filtered masks for those who want extra precautions,” he said.

The face masks are made of washable cotton and polyester for the inside lining.

Tp purchase them, call +65-811 26224 (Sizes: Sizes: S ~6″, M ~7″, L ~8″).

RELATED STORY:

Physically challenged Sikh boy designs facemask holder for turbans, tudung (Asia Samachar, 12 June 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |