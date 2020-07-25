1967: Singapore PM receives keys for Guru Nanak ambulance

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

When Singapore Sikhs celebrated the 300th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh in 1967, the Sikh community handed the second Guru Nanak ambulance to serve the needy.

At a function to celebrate the major celebration, Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew received keys to the ambulance donated by the community.

The ambulance, costing about $15,000, is to be used at the Thomson Road General Hospital. The first is being used at the General Hospital, reported The Straits Times (16 Jan 1967).

“To me, the Sikh community is one of the stirring sagas of human history. It is a small but vigorous community,” he was quoted as saying at the event at the Conference Hall on 15 Jan 1967. “We should not throw away virtues and doctrines which hold groups together.”

Among those present to welcome him at the event were textile magnate Sardul Singh Narula (in white turban) of Indersons Co.

