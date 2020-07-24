Workshop for young Sikhs to learn entrepreneurship, technology

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Does entrepreneurship and technology excite you? Young Sikh/Punjabi students with a keen interest in the two areas are invited to join a new online workshop series that kick start next Saturday (1 Aug).

The virtual workshop will gather an exciting range of Sikh professionals from around Southeast Asia to share their journeys and professional advice. And its for free!

“We want to expose our students to entrepreneurship and technology. We will want to set up a mentorship network,” said organiser Bobby Bhatia who founded TrakInvest, a Singapore-based social investing platform for equities.

The workshop series is being organised under the umbrella Misl and supported by online media portal Asia Samachar.

“We have the resources to help those who need help. But they need to raise their hands if they seek help,” he added. Bhatia previously had stints with AIG Financial Products and JP Morgan

One of the key speakers is Aswin Phlaphongphanic, the CEO/founder of international money transfer firm DeeMoney, a subsidiary of Thailand-based Sawasdeeshop Co Ltd. The other speakers are Tript B (healthcare incubator), Amrit Kaur (testing ground) and Jasdeep Singh Hundal (UC Berkeley)

Join the maiden Misl Entrepreneurship Workshop Series on 1 August from (4pm – 6pm, Singapore/ Malaysia time). Sign up for free at https://bit.ly/MISLseries.

