Federal Court judge launches Malaysian mediation book

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

An authoritative book on mediation in Malaysia was launched on Thursday amidst a stormy weather and flash floods in a number of places in Kuala Lumpur. Perhaps it was a reminder that life is filled with unexpected turns and challenges.

Released in May, the 581-page Practice and Procedure of Mediation was officially launched by Federal Court judge Vernon Ong Lam Kiat on 11 September.

The book is authored by professional and chartered engineer Harbans Singh, lawyers Samrith Kaur and Louise Azmi, and boutique consultancy firm partner Rammit Kaur.

“Somehow, in the past, mediation never took off in Malaysia,” Harbans told Asia Samachar in an earlier interview.

On the community front, Harbans said: “I’m keen on developing the community mediation. This will help the man in the street and the small players…Our cultures always emphasis on mutual benefit. Samjauthaa karro (go for settlement).”

