KL private school SpringGate Academy celebrates delivery frontliners

Frontliners in the delivery service, who delivered food and utilities to clients, come rain or shine, during the Covid-19 pandemic, were recently recognised by a Kuala Lumpur private school.

The staff and students at Cheras-based SpringGate Academy came together to serve packed meals to the delivery frontliners in front of the school.

The event was inspired by Sikh ethos. You may ask how?

Sikhs make up close to half of the the school workforce which began in 2017. School principal Foo Chee Fong was impressed with the three cardinal Sikh principals of remembrance, honest labour and sharing.

“When we were deciding on an activity, I suggested that we should be inspired by the birthday of Guru Nanak and share our time and effort with the frontline delivery personnel who have toiled hard to ensure that their clients demands are met during the pandemic,” he said.

For one week, the school catered 50 packed meals as well as cakes and cookies a day, with most of them prepared by teachers and ably assisted by the students.

They had also taken meals to the local hospital, police station, fire brigade and or home for special people.

“We do different activities at the end of every term so as to bring out the best in every individual as everyone have their own strengths and so different activities will bring different results in individuals,” he said.

