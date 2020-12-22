Harnek Singh (1949-2020), Rasa

PATH DA BHOG: 25 Dec 2020 (Friday) @ 11.30am at GURDWARA SAHIB RASA, Hulu Selangor | Malaysia

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਿਹ

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਿਹ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਿਹ॥

SARDAR HARNEK SINGH S/O BHAI PURAN SINGH AND MATA TEJ KAUR

Village: Singhpura

Age: 71

Passed away peacefull on 13 December 2020.

Path da Bhog: 25 Dec 2020 (Friday) @ 11.30am at GURDWARA SAHIB RASA, Hulu Selangor

Contact: 0123545827

Please treat this as a personal invitation from the Late Bhai Puran Singh family to join for the Antim Ardaas for late Harnek Singh to bless his soul.

Please strictly adhere to the CMCO SOP. Do wear the mask and maintain social distancing.

| Entry: 22 Dec 2020 | Source: Family