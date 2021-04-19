Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh tests COVID-19 positive, rushed to Delhi hospital

By Asia Samachar Team | India |

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has tested positive for coronavirus, just a day after dispatching a letter to current premier on the need to ramp up measures to contain its spread.

The 88-year-old veteran Congress leader

was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday.

In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, he listed suggestions to fight the second wave of coronavirus pandemic effectively.

The former PM advised his successor to ramp up the pace of vaccination programme in the country.

He also advised that one must not look at absolute numbers but the total percentage of population vaccinated.

Noting that India currently has vaccinated only a small fraction of its population, Manmohan said he is certain that with the right policy design, “we can do much better and very quickly”.

He added that he is forwarding his suggestions for consideration in a spirit of constructive cooperation in which he has always believed and acted upon.

