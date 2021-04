Balwant Singh Saini (1946–2021), Taiping, Perak

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAS: 24th April 2021 (Saturday), 10am to 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Pokok Assam, Taiping, Perak. Guru Ka Langgar will be served | Malaysia

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

BALWANT SINGH SAINI S/O RAM SINGH SAINI (Fondly known as Colonel)

11.7.1946 – 17.4.2021 Village: Solapur. District: Gurdaspur, Punjab Passed away peacefully on 17th April 2021 Wife: Rani Children / Spouse: Jasminder Kaur

Ranjeeta Kaur / Tasbir Singh

Reshmi Kaur / Rajinder Singh

Anandram Singh / Roopgeet Kaur Grandchildren: Jyraina Kaur, Heshreena Kaur, Aleesha Kaur & Shanaya Kaur

Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardas: 24th April 2021 (Saturday), 10am to 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Pokok Assam, Taiping, Perak. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Contact: Anand 019 – 472 9972

Bapa, Nanaji & Dadaji,

“Main Jaha Rahoon, Main Kahin Bhi Hoon,

Teri Yaad Saath Hai”

Though it looks like the whole world moves with us,

But hidden in our heart grows loneliness,

Only the memory is with us,

Your memory is with us,

Wherever we live, Wherever we are,

Your memory is with us.

Rest in Peace dear Bapa.

The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for their support during the recent bereavement.

| Entry: 20 April 2021 | Source: Family