Soaking kanga in mustard oil. See what happens.

By -
0
59
Kanga (wooden comb) – Photo: Amarjeet Singh
By Amarjeet Singh | ONLINE |

Let your kangas [wooden comb] soak in mustard oil for about a week. Once they become totally  saturated with the oil, then put them in the sun to bake for a good few days. They will never split again or splinter. This hardens them. – Amarjeet Singh in Facebook posting

 

Sikh Rehat Maryada – English translation (Asia Samachar, 26 Sept 2017)

 

