Soaking kanga in mustard oil. See what happens.

By Amarjeet Singh | ONLINE |
Let your kangas [wooden comb] soak in mustard oil for about a week. Once they become totally saturated with the oil, then put them in the sun to bake for a good few days. They will never split again or splinter. This hardens them. – Amarjeet Singh in Facebook posting
