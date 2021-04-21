Master Pritam Singh (1941-2021), Past Jathedar of Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia

AKHAND PATH: Commencing 4pm, 22 April 2021 (Thursday) to 24 April 2021 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur. PATH DA BHOG: 3.30pm-4pm, 24 April 2021 (Saturday) followed by Kirtan Darbar form 4pm-6pm | Malaysia

AKHAND PATH: Commencing 4pm, 22 April 2021 (Thursday) to 24 April 2021 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur. PATH DA BHOG: 3.30pm-4pm, 24 April 2021 (Saturday) followed by Kirtan Darbar form 4pm-6pm | Malaysia

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

MASTER PRITAM SINGH S/O PAN SINGH

(1941-2021)

Founding Member, Trustee and Past Jathedar of Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia

Akhand Path: Commencing 4pm, 22 April 2021 (Thursday) to 24 April 2021 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur

Path Da Bhog: 3.30pm-4pm, 24 April 2021 (Saturday) followed by Kirtan Darbar form 4pm-6pm

(Recommended gurdwara access: back entrance via Jalan Raja Bot due to market and Ramadhan bazaar)

(Due to the current CMCO please assist to ensure SOP and physical distancing compliance.

For the link for live stream of the Paath da Bhog and Kirtan Darbar, click here.

The family wishes to thank everyone for the kind words and support during this difficult time.

Contact:

Sharanjit Kaur 012-663 0339

Amreek Singh 012-267 9751

Sukhpreet Singh 016-2921256

Baljitpal Singh 016-359 2717

Gian Singh 016-210 8010

| Entry: 21 April 2021 | Source: Family