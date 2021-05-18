Manjit Singh (1939-2021), Ipoh / Former NUTP official

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 3pm, 18 May 2021 (Tuesday), at Sikh Crematorium Jalan Gurdwara Ipoh | Malaysia
ਸੂਰਜ ਕਿਰਣਿ ਮਿਲੇ ਜਲ ਕਾ ਜਲੁ ਹੂਆ ਰਾਮ ॥ ਜੋਤੀ ਜੋਤਿ ਰਲੀ ਸੰਪੂਰਨੁ ਥੀਆ ਰਾਮ ॥
Sūraj kirṇi milē jal kā jalu hūā rām ॥ Jōtī jōti ralī sampūrnu thīā rām ॥
As the ray blends with the Sun and water becomes water, so merges the human light in the Supreme Light and becomes perfect. (SGGS, 846)
MANJIT SINGH S/O CHANAN SINGH
15.9.1939 – 18.5.2021
Village: Pakhar Pura
Dad was actively involved in the National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP). He was a loving husband, father and a wonderful grandfather.
Wife: Sushil Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Meninder Kaur Jessy / Harminder Singh
Ragvinder Singh Jessy
Grandchildren: Ashmeeta Kaur Sansoi
Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 18 May 2021 (Tuesday), at Sikh Crematorium Jalan Gurdwara Ipoh. Cottege leaves from 12, Lebuh SinLok, Taman Sinlok, 30010 Ipoh at 2.30pm
Contact:
Meninder Kaur 019 – 286 7744
Ragvinder Singh 016 – 404 9082
Harminder Singh 012 – 320 1104
In light of the current MCO, we request that all attendees adhere to the official SOP set by the authorities. We understand if you are unable to attend due to the restrictions.
We thank everyone for their assistance & prayers.
| Entry: 18 May 2021 | Source: Family
