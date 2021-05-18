Manjit Singh (1939-2021), Ipoh / Former NUTP official

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 3pm, 18 May 2021 (Tuesday), at Sikh Crematorium Jalan Gurdwara Ipoh | Malaysia

ਸੂਰਜ ਕਿਰਣਿ ਮਿਲੇ ਜਲ ਕਾ ਜਲੁ ਹੂਆ ਰਾਮ ॥ ਜੋਤੀ ਜੋਤਿ ਰਲੀ ਸੰਪੂਰਨੁ ਥੀਆ ਰਾਮ ॥

Sūraj kirṇi milē jal kā jalu hūā rām ॥ Jōtī jōti ralī sampūrnu thīā rām ॥

As the ray blends with the Sun and water becomes water, so merges the human light in the Supreme Light and becomes perfect. (SGGS, 846)

MANJIT SINGH S/O CHANAN SINGH

15.9.1939 – 18.5.2021

Village: Pakhar Pura

Dad was actively involved in the National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP). He was a loving husband, father and a wonderful grandfather.

Wife: Sushil Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Meninder Kaur Jessy / Harminder Singh

Ragvinder Singh Jessy

Grandchildren: Ashmeeta Kaur Sansoi

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 18 May 2021 (Tuesday), at Sikh Crematorium Jalan Gurdwara Ipoh. Cottege leaves from 12, Lebuh SinLok, Taman Sinlok, 30010 Ipoh at 2.30pm

Contact:

Meninder Kaur 019 – 286 7744

Ragvinder Singh 016 – 404 9082

Harminder Singh 012 – 320 1104

In light of the current MCO, we request that all attendees adhere to the official SOP set by the authorities. We understand if you are unable to attend due to the restrictions.

We thank everyone for their assistance & prayers.

| Entry: 18 May 2021 | Source: Family