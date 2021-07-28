Niranjan Singh Gill (1946-2021), (ex-Telecoms)

PATH DA BHOG: 31 July 2021 (Saturday), 10am - 11 am, conducted LIVE ON : BrahmVidyaNiketan Facebook. Link: https://www.facebook.com/BrahmVidyaNiketan/

ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਆਇਓ ਸਰਣਿ ਤੁਹਾਰੀ ॥

Saṯgur āio saraṇ ṯuhārī.

My True Guru, I have sought Thy protection.

ਮਿਲੈ ਸੂਖੁ ਨਾਮੁ ਹਰਿ ਸੋਭਾ ਚਿੰਤਾ ਲਾਹਿ ਹਮਾਰੀ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥

Milai sūkẖ nām har sobẖā cẖinṯā lāhi hamārī. ||1|| rahāo.

Grant me the peace and glory of God’s Name, and remove thou my anxiety. Pause. (SGGS, 713)

SARDAR NIRANJAN SINGH GILL (ex-Telecoms) s/o Late SARDAR MASTER GURMUKH SINGH (Sentul)

1946-2021

Village: Sabhra

Passed away peacefully on 18th July 2021.

Deeply missed and forever cherished and loved by

Wife: Sardarni Manjit Kaur d/o Late Giani Balwant Singh Bal

Children / Spouses:

Surinjit Kaur Gill and Balwinderjit Singh Dhillon Lakhvinder Singh Gill(deceased) Keshminder Singh Gill and Sarjeet Kaur Sohal

Grandchildren:

Shahiljit Singh Dhillon Amrita Kaur Gill Jasmine Kaur Gill Gaayle Aarya Kaur Gill Maneisha Kaur Gill

Dad, your guidance, honesty and principles will forever remain with us.

We love you very much and will miss you everyday, rest in peace Dad.

Path da Bhog: 31 July 2021 (Saturday), 10am – 11 am, conducted LIVE ON:

BrahmVidyaNiketan Facebook.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/BrahmVidyaNiketan/

Contact: 016 2207388; 016 2031680

| Entry: 28 July 2021 | Source: Family

