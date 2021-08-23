Nauraj Singh wins gold in Luxembourg – Report

National high jumper Nauraj Singh Randhawa bagged the gold medal in the CAS International Meeting, held at the Stade Jean-Jacoby in Schifflange, Luxembourg, early today (23 Aug 2021).

The 29-year-old Johorean, who is currently based in Germany, took the gold after a leap of 2.18 metres. However, the Olympian, who has a personal best of 2.30 set at the 2017 Singapore Open Championships, which is also the national record, failed in his final attempt for 2.21m, reports Bernama.

Dutchman Douwe Amels and Iranian Keyvan Ghanbarzadeh, who also only managed to clear 2.18m, took the silver and bronze medals respective based on countback, according to World Athletics’ official website www.worldathletics.org.

Nauraj Singh cleared the 2.18m in his first attempt, but Amels and Keyvan only managed to clear the height in their second and third attempts respectively.

