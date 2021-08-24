Popular kids animated series Arthur to feature Sikh character

By Asia Samachar | United States |

Come Sept 6, Arthur, the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) animated education television series for children, will start a new season with the main character having a new classmate. It’s a Sikh boy bearing his patka (a small turban).

“We are so excited to see PBS KIDS adding a Sikh character to Arthur! Not only will this help Sikh kids feel represented but it will also help normalize our articles of faith!.” read an excited entry at the US-based National Sikh Campaign Facebook page.

But the much beloved animated kids show is coming to an end in early 2022, after its 25th and final season, according to a report.

Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers, the show’s executive producer Carol Greenwald said in a statement in July. She added that the show will continue to be available on PBS KIDS for years to come.

Hopefully, the portrayal of the Sikh kid will leave an impression with the audience.

These are small changes that can make a difference. In March 2021, Asia Samachar picked up a story on how a Canadian Sikh student was celebrated for speaking out and sparking change. When 13-year-old Karanveer Singh Anand created his avatar for virtual school, he noticed that the head covering he wears wasn’t an option. So he and his teacher found a solution. The end result: an avatar that looks like a Sikh boy.

Canadian Sikh student celebrated for sparking change in virtual school (Asia Samachar, 7 March 2021)

