Joga Singh (1950-2021), Singapore

Akhand Path: Starts at 4pm, 24 Aug 2021 (Tuesday) at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Wilkie Road. Path Da Bhog: 4pm-6pm, 26 Aug 2021 (Thursday)

JOGA SINGH

Age: 71

Passed away peacefully on 22 August 2021.

Dearly missed and fondly remembered by loved ones.

Father: Late Shangara Singh Randhawa (Village: Gaggarbana, Amritsar, Punjab, India)

Mother: Late Jej Kaur

Brothers: Late Partap Singh, S. Daljit Singh Randhawa

Sisters: Late Sarjit Kaur, Jagjit Kaur

And all relatives and friends.

| Entry: 24 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

