Mahinder Singh @ Mindey (1969 -2021), Siputeh, Ipoh

MAHINDER SINGH S/O LATE BOOTA SINGH & LATE SARJIT KAUR

23.3.1969 – 12.8.2021 (52 years old)

Some truths in life are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten. He will always be loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Path Da Bhog : 29th August 2021 (Sunday) 10.30 am – 12.00 pm at Gurdwara Sahib Siputeh, Ipoh, Perak

Dearly missed by:

Ranjit Singh (brother) Ex – Air Force Logistics

Amarjeet Kaur / Late Pritam Singh (sister)

Tarvinder Singh ( nephew)

Malvinder Singh (nephew)

Jaspreet Kaur (niece)

“We had a wonderful uncle, one who never really grew old. His smile was made of sunshine and his heart was solid gold. Rest well Mindey mama

Kindly adhere strictly to the MCO regulations and follow the S.O.P. Langgar (lunch) will be packed and distributed.

Contact:

Ranjit Singh 019-4574318

Jaspreet Kaur 016-4728703

| Entry: 23 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

