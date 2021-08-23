Ipoh-based psychiatrist on managing pandemic lockdowns

By Asia Samachar| Malaysia |

Lockdown woes: How are you coping? This question is still relevant in many parts of the world, including Malaysia.

An Ipoh-based psychiatrist will speak on the topic in a Facebook live session tomorrow (24 Aug 2021, Tuesday, 8pm-9pm M’sia/S’pore time).

Dr Anildev Singh Malhi, a psychiatrist practicing at an Ipoh government hospital, will focus on effects of the lockdown, coping strategies, relaxation techniques and recognizing early signs of psychological distress.

“Malaysia has been under some form of a movement control order for more than 18 months. This has affected people in many ways including having financial and relationship problems, which in turn have increased emotional and psychological distress. It is vital to have effective and healthy coping mechanisms to manage stressful and challenging situations,” he tells Asia Samachar.

His talk is part of the mental health virtual forum series organised by Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang (WGSP). The session will be broadcast live on the gurdwara’s Facebook page. Asia Samachar is a supporting partner of the forum.

The series began on Aug 22 with consultant psychiatrist Dr Semran Kaur Badeshae, currently based in Australia, talking about the of coronavirus pandemic impact on children’s mental health.

“From my experience parents are usually unaware of mental health risks faced by children, many are under the impression children lead stress free lives compared to them,” she told Asia Samachar in an earlier report.

The next session in the series will go live on 31 Aug with consultant psychiatrist Dr Bilbir Kaur Chingara Singh speaking on ‘Depression in the Elderly’.

The virtual forum sessions will be moderated by WGSP committee secretary Sukhveer Kaur, Youngo human rights working group coordinator Alka Kaur and Prof Ishwar Parhar from the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine & Health Sciences.

