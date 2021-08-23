Spotted: Sikh police officer on duty as VP Kamala Harris meets Singapore president

By Asia Samachar| Singapore |

Ravinder Singh from the Singapore Police Force was spotted on duty when US vice president Kamala Harris paid a courtesy call on Singapore president Halimah Yacob at Istana Negara today (23 Aug 2021).

“We reiterated the strategic importance of the US to the Asia Pacific region and how its presence has contributed to the peace, stability and security of the region. Vice President Harris’ visit will further strengthen the Biden Administration’s Indo Pacific Policy,” Halimah said in an entry at her Facebook.

Harris also met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the trip aimed at bolstering ties with partners in the region as part of Washington’s efforts to counter China’s growing economic and security influence.

