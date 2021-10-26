Singapore Sikh Welfare Council to launch mental heath initiative

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC) will launch a mental heath initiative called Theek Thak (ਠੀਕ ਠਾਕ) with an online panel discussion on Saturday (30 Oct 2021).

Two of the panelists are from Safe Space, a Singapore startup that allows people to seek remote counselling over video call and face-to-face sessions at a lower cost since their therapists do not have to pay for rental and administrative fees. The therapists are Raman Sidhu and Meghna Shukla.

Also on the panel are NLP coach Puja Kirpalani and MentalAct co-founder Devanantthan. MentalAct is a community organisation that provides mental health services and programmes in the Indian community. ACT stands for Advocate, Care and Train which together with Research & Publications.

Minister Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah is the guest of honour at the virtual event.

In a recent interview, SIWEC president Harmit Singh told Asia Samachar that emotional well-being, whcih has become more prominent in the present Covid-19 situation, was a new frontier for the welfare organisation .

“te are developing an initiative called Theek Thak to address concerns about emotional wellbeing, and to start a conversation about providing emotional support,” he said.

The completely online launch event between 4pm to 6pm will be hosted LIVE on the Sikh Welfare Council’s Facebook page ( https://bit.ly/TheekThakFB).

