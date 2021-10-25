Spotted Online: A NY taxi driver’s daughter

By Navjot Pal Kaur | Spotted Online |

The first thing I did when I graduated college was give credit to my father who came to this country in 1989 fleeing, religious persecution in India and drove a taxi to put three kids through @CUNY [ The City University of New York] and help us succeed and dared us to become what we wanted to, solidarity with @NYTWA [NY Taxi Workers].

My mom worked in paper factories, grocery stores and now at JFK airport to make sure we could aspire to what we wanted to & not have to focus on survival to pursue our dreams. My parents and so many more who come from immigrant backgrounds put so much on the line to fight for us.

(Twitter entries dated 21 Oct 2021)

