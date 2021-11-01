Malaysian Hindu civil servants to get extra day off for Deepavali

Malaysian civil servants of the Hindu faith will enjoy an extra day off on top of the designated one-day public holiday for Deepavali which falls on Nov 4.

Human Resources Minister M Saravanan said the government has given the go-ahead for the additional unrecorded leave on the second day of the festival.

The practice was started by Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in 2018 after it won the general elections in the same year. However, its government fell last year.

Saravanan is from the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC), now part of a coalition in power at the federal level.

In a statement today, Saravanan hoped the move will also be emulated by the private sector.